Fog is lifting by okvalle
Photo 670

Fog is lifting

Early this morning it was foggy, but here the fog is lifting up, and moments after it was pretty clear
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

