Photo 673
Flame
A quick shot at a restaurant by the city square. I didn't have much time for pictures today, so during my break, when there were a little break in the downpour, I managed to come up with this.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd November 2022 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sporen Maken
Lovely atmosphere
November 3rd, 2022
