Flame by okvalle
Photo 673

Flame

A quick shot at a restaurant by the city square. I didn't have much time for pictures today, so during my break, when there were a little break in the downpour, I managed to come up with this.
3rd November 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
November 3rd, 2022  
