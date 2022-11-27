Previous
Lights up by okvalle
Photo 697

Lights up

It's First Sunday of Advent, so I got the lights up from the storage box.
I didn't have much energy or inspiration to go out today, so this picture just reflects what I did today.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

