Photo 783
Lichen on moss
I just had to try out the macro lens I got yesterday. I picked up the moss and lichen from a bus stop, and rigged up with a mini tripod next to a window in our break room. I had to act quickly because I had a short break.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st February 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
