Previous
Next
Lichen on moss by okvalle
Photo 783

Lichen on moss

I just had to try out the macro lens I got yesterday. I picked up the moss and lichen from a bus stop, and rigged up with a mini tripod next to a window in our break room. I had to act quickly because I had a short break.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise