Horse by okvalle
Horse

I have seen this horse for many days now, but today we got some fresh snow, so it was a perfect setting for it.
I took a picture from the same place earlier: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-05-25
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
