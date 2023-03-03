Previous
Next
Lichen by okvalle
Photo 793

Lichen

Today I only have time for a quick shot of some lichen I brought home, so that's what you get! :) No time for fancy light setup, focus stacking etc.
Best on black.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise