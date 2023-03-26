Sign up
Photo 816
Kristian Samuel
A very nice confirmation day for Kristian Samuel today. Here with the Celtic cross granddad made for him :)
I took about 330-350 pictures today, so I'll be editing for some days after returning home to Norway.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1384
photos
36
followers
20
following
223% complete
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
815
2
39
159
816
160
3
40
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th March 2023 5:09pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
