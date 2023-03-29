Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 819
Flying home
On board Atlantic Airways flying from the Faroe Islands to Oslo today. One week in the Faroe Islands passed so quickly. I managed to see friends and family, but I would still like to see even more, but that will have to wait until some other time.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1392
photos
35
followers
19
following
224% complete
View this month »
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
Latest from all albums
4
41
161
817
818
42
162
819
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th March 2023 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close