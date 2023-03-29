Previous
Flying home by okvalle
Flying home

On board Atlantic Airways flying from the Faroe Islands to Oslo today. One week in the Faroe Islands passed so quickly. I managed to see friends and family, but I would still like to see even more, but that will have to wait until some other time.
Ole Kristian Valle

