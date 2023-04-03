Previous
Next
Gerbera Daisy in decay by okvalle
Photo 824

Gerbera Daisy in decay

I have kept this flower since February 28th, and have used it three times earlier. I find the decay beautiful. Should have used focus stacking, but this was just hand held, lit by sunshine through the window,
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise