Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 824
Gerbera Daisy in decay
I have kept this flower since February 28th, and have used it three times earlier. I find the decay beautiful. Should have used focus stacking, but this was just hand held, lit by sunshine through the window,
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1398
photos
36
followers
19
following
225% complete
View this month »
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Latest from all albums
162
819
820
163
821
822
823
824
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close