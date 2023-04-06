Previous
Firewood by okvalle
Firewood

Today I feel exhausted from the rail replacement service. I've been working some odd hours, and I can feel that in the body. Today I start at 20:00, and end at 04:00 tomorrow morning.
I just noticed the stack of firewood next to the fireplace. We haven't used the fireplace lately. This firewood we got for free in October 2020, so we have burnt free firewood for three winters now. We might not have enough for next winter though, and I don't think we will get such an offer of free wood again. The prices of firewood went up this winter, along with the price of electricity.
