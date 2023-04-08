Previous
Timberlake by okvalle
Photo 829

Timberlake

No, not him, but a huge pond at a timber storing facility close to where I have the break during the rail replacement service.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Karen ace
haha ;-)
The clearness and stillness of the water create reflections that make incredible shapes out of these stacks of timber. Very nice photograph.
April 8th, 2023  
