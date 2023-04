Mohammed

I was approached by this young man from CARE.no today. He talked about the project they run regarding forced marriage arrangements for young girls.

I like the project, and would love to support, but after considering this for a while, I decide that my support should go to the young family I help in Kenya, and the orphanage I also support in Uganda. My financial situation don't allow me to support all, but if things changes, I will reconsider.