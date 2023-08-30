Previous
At the florists by okvalle
Photo 973

At the florists

A quick shot at the florists today. I had too little sleep last night, so I knew I would be too exhausted after work to do some photography, so yet again my favourite florists at the rescue.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise