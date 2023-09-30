Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1004
Charging
A quick shot with my new phone today. I've packed down the computer, so all editing is done on the phone.
Today the truck is coming to pick up the heavy stuff like washing machine, fridge, freezer and furniture. It will be a tough day I know.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1664
photos
37
followers
19
following
275% complete
View this month »
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Latest from all albums
998
22
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
30th September 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close