Charging by okvalle
Photo 1004

Charging

A quick shot with my new phone today. I've packed down the computer, so all editing is done on the phone.
Today the truck is coming to pick up the heavy stuff like washing machine, fridge, freezer and furniture. It will be a tough day I know.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
