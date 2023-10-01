Sign up
Photo 1005
Photo 1005
Moving
We moved most of the stuff yesterday, but there are still some things left, and we need to clean the house. No time for photography today..
I'm already exhausted.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1665
photos
37
followers
19
following
275% complete
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
22
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Views
0
365
365
A065
A065
Taken
1st October 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
