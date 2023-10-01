Previous
Moving by okvalle
Photo 1005

Moving

We moved most of the stuff yesterday, but there are still some things left, and we need to clean the house. No time for photography today..
I'm already exhausted.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise