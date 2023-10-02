Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1006
Misty morning
I'm using my phone since my computer is still packed down. This morning it was nice clear weather in the city, but getting up in the more rural areas in the heights, the mist was dense. One hour after I took this photo the mist had disappeared.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1666
photos
37
followers
19
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
2nd October 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close