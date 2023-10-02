Previous
Misty morning by okvalle
Photo 1006

Misty morning

I'm using my phone since my computer is still packed down. This morning it was nice clear weather in the city, but getting up in the more rural areas in the heights, the mist was dense. One hour after I took this photo the mist had disappeared.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise