Previous
Pumpkins by okvalle
Photo 1011

Pumpkins

I didn't have much time for photography today, so when I came across these pumpkins while buying some medicine for my wife, I took out my mobile to capture them.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Flot fanget👍😊
October 7th, 2023  
Lesley ace
An excellent collection of unusual pumpkins
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise