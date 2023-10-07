Sign up
Photo 1011
Pumpkins
I didn't have much time for photography today, so when I came across these pumpkins while buying some medicine for my wife, I took out my mobile to capture them.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1672
photos
37
followers
19
following
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1005
1006
23
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
7th October 2023 4:49pm
Oli Lindenskov
Flot fanget👍😊
October 7th, 2023
Lesley
ace
An excellent collection of unusual pumpkins
October 7th, 2023
