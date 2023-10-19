Previous
Mushrooms by okvalle
Mushrooms

I went back to the forest today, and found these tiny mushrooms in the moss. An old man crawling on the forest floor to get his picture :)
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

