Photo 1024
Bale of straw
A simple picture today. I wish I had better light to bring out more of the texture on the straw, but this is what I got today.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th October 2023 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
This works, especially on black
October 20th, 2023
