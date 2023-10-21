Previous
Maple leaf by okvalle
Photo 1025

Maple leaf

A wet day with a hint of snow in the air. I just didn't want to go out today, so I captured this just outside my front door. A lazy Saturday today.
21st October 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

