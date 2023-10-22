Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1026
Angel
A walk through the cemetery produced this. It's sitting there between two hearts, next to a grave. It looks so peaceful.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1692
photos
37
followers
19
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Latest from all albums
26
1022
210
1023
1024
1025
1026
211
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd October 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close