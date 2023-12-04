Previous
I had a terrible start of my day. Temperature was about minus 13-15 degrees celsius (8-5 F). The heater in the bus didn't work, so I was freezing during the first part of my shift. It was nice to get a break in a warm room. I picked up the camera and took a portrait of one of my female colleagues, a nice Somalian woman.
After the break I got a better bus with some more heat.

The result was surprisingly good with a handheld camera, 85mm (127,5 mm on my crop sensor) shutter speed of 1/15! I had to touch up a little sharpness of the eye closest to the lens.

Btw, I got a bit of a Mona Lisa feel in this picture😊
