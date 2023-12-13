Previous
Red berries under snow by okvalle
Photo 1078

Red berries under snow

Just a quick shot from my route today.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Oh, how i love this sight
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise