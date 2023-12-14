Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1079
Waffles at work
Today we got freshly baked waffles, some chocolate and gingerbread cookies served at work. It was very nice, and we had a nice chat as well.
A perfect situation for using the phone as my camera (since I left the camera in the bus)
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1756
photos
37
followers
21
following
295% complete
View this month »
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Latest from all albums
1074
36
1075
1076
37
1077
1078
1079
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
14th December 2023 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Dejligt ser godt ud hygge der😊
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close