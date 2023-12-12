Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
Tongs
Tongs at bakery.
I took a similar picture of this subject back in April, but with a 32mm lens. This time I used 85mm lens.
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-04-24
I like the contrast in light. The tongs are illuminated by the cooler daylight from the window, and the background has a more golden tone from the lights in the shop.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
December 12th, 2023
