Tongs by okvalle
Photo 1077

Tongs

Tongs at bakery.

I took a similar picture of this subject back in April, but with a 32mm lens. This time I used 85mm lens. https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-04-24

I like the contrast in light. The tongs are illuminated by the cooler daylight from the window, and the background has a more golden tone from the lights in the shop.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
December 12th, 2023  
