I'm staying inside today. by okvalle
Photo 1094

I'm staying inside today.

It's not tempting to go and dig out the car today, I'm just staying home. Got some IKEA stuff to do.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Walks @ 7 ace
Wise choice
December 29th, 2023  
