En Kamp Maa Begynde by okvalle
Photo 1130

En Kamp Maa Begynde

A shadow sculpture of the author, journalist. politician and photographer Marcus Thrane.

En kamp må begynde: a battle must begin.

Read all about it.... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Thrane
3rd February 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

