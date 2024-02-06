Previous
Sámi National Day by okvalle
Photo 1133

Sámi National Day

The only Sámi flag I saw today.
The Sámi people is located in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sámi_National_Day
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise