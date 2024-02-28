Sign up
Previous
Photo 1155
Daffodils
Easter is approaching soon. One moth or so away. Then these daffodils would have grown to full size flowers.
Captured outside the supermarket today.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
2
365
Canon EOS M50
28th February 2024 12:43pm
