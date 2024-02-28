Previous
Daffodils by okvalle
Photo 1155

Daffodils

Easter is approaching soon. One moth or so away. Then these daffodils would have grown to full size flowers.
Captured outside the supermarket today.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

