Previous
Jackdaw by okvalle
Photo 1174

Jackdaw

I'm at home sick, but I had to go to the shop to buy some food, so I brought the camera and went to a place I could use my car as a hide. It worked very well. I have never taken picture of Jackdaws before, so at least a first today.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wonderful capture - hope you feel better soon.
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise