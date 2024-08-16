As the place where the Norwegian Constitution was drawn up and signed in 1814, Eidsvoll Manor House is one of Norway’s most important national symbols. The Constituent Assembly was made up of 112 delegates, who gathered here from 10 April to 20 May 1814. The Assembly declared Norway an independent nation, after more than 400 years of union with Denmark, gave the country a constitution and elected a king. The Constitution is dated 17 May 1814, which is celebrated as Norway’s national day.
In 1814 Eidsvoll Manor House was a private home belonging to the owner of Eidsvoll Ironworks. It is a beautiful example of neoclassical architecture, whose design draws inspiration from the ideals of antiquity, and it is unparalleled in Norway. Eidsvoll Manor House’s architectural qualities are obvious both inside and out.
Eidsvoll 1814 is part of the Norsk Folkemuseum foundation. ( https://eidsvoll1814.no)