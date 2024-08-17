Previous
European Herring Gull by okvalle
European Herring Gull

A young European Herring Gull in a nice golden evening light.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful use of DoF
August 17th, 2024  
