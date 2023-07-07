Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Wild strawberry
My wife love picking these in our garden. They're very tasty.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th July 2023 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Gorgeous macro.
We have some in our garden, too. I think they are perhaps the most flavoured fruit of all.
July 7th, 2023
We have some in our garden, too. I think they are perhaps the most flavoured fruit of all.