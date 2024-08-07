Coffee

I finally got coffee from Rohkaffebohnen.

It was ordered on 18 June, and arrived quickly at customs. I think it was around NOK 366 if I remember correctly. After customs clearance it was completely quiet for many days, until I received a pick-up message at a post office in Vigrestad. It is over 400km from the local post office where it was actually supposed to be delivered. I reported via the Postal service app that they should send it to the right place. It said that the package is being forwarded to the recipient on the app, but then it went silent again. I have searched the mail countless times without any results. Requested the package both via DHL in Germany and with Posten, but without results. Suddenly I get a message that the package has been delivered, but not to me. The package reappeared with the sender. They repacked and sent it again. Today, 7 August, 49 days after ordering, the coffee finally arrived. The customs duty was also more expensive this time. NOK NOK 406, which is approx. NOK. 40 more.

I am not sure if I will order from abroad again. It ended up with a lot of frustrations.