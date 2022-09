I went down to the harbour before going to work. I planned plenty of time because of traffic, and it turned out that I could hunt for pictures. I have have captured this old icebreaker. When I say old, I feel my age as well. I'm exactly as old as the boat. 61 years.I posted a picture of it back when I just had started the 365 project. Actually on day six: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-01-06