126 / 365
Bird
Just a shot at my regular florist. I liked the colours of the bird. I moved it a bit so that I could get the lights in the background.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th November 2022 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
It’s lovely
November 12th, 2022
