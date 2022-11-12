Previous
Next
Bird by okvalle
126 / 365

Bird

Just a shot at my regular florist. I liked the colours of the bird. I moved it a bit so that I could get the lights in the background.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
It’s lovely
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise