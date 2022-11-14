Sign up
127 / 365
The trainee
The new driver that I was training on three different routes today. He's a good and fast learner, and a good driver. We had a good day together, him at the wheel, and me more or less as a passenger giving advice (a back seat driver)
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
