188 / 365
Waiting for food
A swallows nest. A bit in the shadow, and hard to capture. One of the parents came with food, but I didn't really get a good angel of it.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1530
photos
37
followers
19
following
Lesley
ace
Too cute!
July 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is wonderful!
July 5th, 2023
