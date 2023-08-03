Previous
Tjørnuvík by okvalle
Tjørnuvík

In the background you can see the two sea stacks the I have posted a picture of earlier: https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2023-07-19
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

