Rusty old tank by okvalle
202 / 365

Rusty old tank

Details from the old whaling station seen here: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-07-25
You can spot the tanks by the gray building a bit to the right in the picture.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

