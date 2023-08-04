Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
202 / 365
Rusty old tank
Details from the old whaling station seen here:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-07-25
You can spot the tanks by the gray building a bit to the right in the picture.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1588
photos
38
followers
19
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Latest from all albums
200
945
201
946
61
13
202
947
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th August 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close