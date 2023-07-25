Við Áir

Við Áir is a former whaling station on the east coast of Streymoy in the Faroe Islands, near the village Hvalvík.



Við Áir means "by the rivers" (á means "river" or "flood"; áir is the plural form).



The whaling station Við Áir, was the last of seven whaling stations to be built in the Faroes, it was built in 1905 and run by the Norwegian company Chr. Salvesen & Co until 1930.



It is the last of its kind in the Northern Hemisphere, two others remain in the Southern Hemisphere, in Albany, Australia and in Grytviken, South Georgia, out of a total of 214 such whaling stations worldwide built by Norwegians, only these three remain.



I got good help from Wikipedia with the explanation.

A safe shot today, since my day was packed until almost midnight.