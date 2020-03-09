Previous
Rainbow March 9 by olivetreeann
Photo 3355

Rainbow March 9

This little red scarab is one of several colors on a bracelet that I inherited from my aunt.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my how wonderful! This is a great closeup!
March 9th, 2020  
