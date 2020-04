Same Subject April 1

I have chosen shadows for my 30 shots of the same subject. Technically I think it was supposed to be 30 different pictures of one subject but you know what they say...your project, your rules! I need something to get me out of the house- even if it's just my backyard. Plus, I've always loved a good shadow shot. So here's #1- the sunlight coming through the blinds in my living room and falling of the recliner.