Photo 3395
Same Subject April 18
We had another day of gray skies, mist and rain so there weren't too many shadows to speak of. But at one point this afternoon there was enough light coming from the sky that this muted shadow showed up through the bedroom curtains.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6830
photos
225
followers
213
following
930% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th April 2020 4:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2020
Kathy
ace
Lovely curves.
April 19th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice abstract
April 19th, 2020
