Same Subject April 18

We had another day of gray skies, mist and rain so there weren't too many shadows to speak of. But at one point this afternoon there was enough light coming from the sky that this muted shadow showed up through the bedroom curtains.
Kathy ace
Lovely curves.
April 19th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice abstract
April 19th, 2020  
