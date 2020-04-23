Previous
Next
Same Subject April 23 by olivetreeann
Photo 3400

Same Subject April 23

I could see these shadows so much better than I photographed them- but I still like the shot.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I like it too. A soft look.
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise