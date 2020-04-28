Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3405
Same Subject April 28
Shadows falling across the wooden lathwork on the front deck where the wind has pinned some leaves. I liked the contrast of the diagonals and verticals.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6850
photos
222
followers
209
following
932% complete
View this month »
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Latest from all albums
3311
3402
3403
3312
3313
3404
3314
3405
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
28th April 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close