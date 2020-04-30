Sign up
Photo 3407
Same Subject April 30
After a month of shadow shots I am merely a shadow of myself.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6854
photos
222
followers
209
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 5
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
28th April 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Kathy
ace
Haha! Well done. I expect you're glad to be through with the same subject. Congratulations.
May 1st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@randystreat
Thank you Kathy! Actually I really enjoyed it this year and surprisingly I think I could continue- but I'll save my ideas for another time and move on to something new in May.
May 1st, 2020
katy
ace
FAV! Love the textures in your shadow and the composition
May 1st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Lol. I loved looking at your shadow shots. Makes you really think about light and lines and contrast.
May 1st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Great finale shadow Ann
May 1st, 2020
