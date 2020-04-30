Previous
Next
Same Subject April 30 by olivetreeann
Photo 3407

Same Subject April 30

After a month of shadow shots I am merely a shadow of myself.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Haha! Well done. I expect you're glad to be through with the same subject. Congratulations.
May 1st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@randystreat Thank you Kathy! Actually I really enjoyed it this year and surprisingly I think I could continue- but I'll save my ideas for another time and move on to something new in May.
May 1st, 2020  
katy ace
FAV! Love the textures in your shadow and the composition
May 1st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Lol. I loved looking at your shadow shots. Makes you really think about light and lines and contrast.
May 1st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great finale shadow Ann
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise