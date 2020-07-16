Sign up
Photo 3484
Encircled
Some of you noted that there were circles in the Minimal Blue shot the other day so I thought today I'd let them have the spotlight for the circle challenge.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
11th July 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
julycircles2020
Milanie
ace
Great focusing and interest you created here.
July 17th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
Very nice!
July 17th, 2020
