Photo 3717
Rainbow March 2021 Silver 1
I don't have a lot of indigo or violet items in my home and I'm not really into pink or purple (thank goodness I had sons!) so this year I thought I'd do silver and gold for the final two colors of the week.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7503
photos
232
followers
226
following
Photo Details
7
7
3
3
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
2nd March 2021 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
Milanie
ace
What a terrific composition of these
March 7th, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
Gives it a nice touch
March 7th, 2021
Nada
ace
Self-defined rainbow- love it.
March 7th, 2021
