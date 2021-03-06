Previous
Rainbow March 2021 Silver 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 3717

Rainbow March 2021 Silver 1

I don't have a lot of indigo or violet items in my home and I'm not really into pink or purple (thank goodness I had sons!) so this year I thought I'd do silver and gold for the final two colors of the week.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
What a terrific composition of these
March 7th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
Gives it a nice touch
March 7th, 2021  
Nada ace
Self-defined rainbow- love it.
March 7th, 2021  
