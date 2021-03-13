Previous
Rainbow March 2021 Silver 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3724

Rainbow March 2021 Silver 2

No funny fruit today- just a friendly hello from Wilfred to all his friends at Wild and Free Koala Gardens!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
katy ace
Such a beautifully sharp photo of Wilfred!. I like the soft pastel background too!
March 13th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Cute.
March 13th, 2021  
*lynn ace
cute .. you have a very original and cool rainbow calendar
March 13th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Say hello from me to wilfred from me. I`m please to meet him (again) .
March 13th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Cute - and like the way you composed your shot
March 13th, 2021  
