Photo 3724
Rainbow March 2021 Silver 2
No funny fruit today- just a friendly hello from Wilfred to all his friends at Wild and Free Koala Gardens!
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
5
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7518
photos
233
followers
225
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th March 2021 10:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
koala
rainbowmarch2021
katy
ace
Such a beautifully sharp photo of Wilfred!. I like the soft pastel background too!
March 13th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Cute.
March 13th, 2021
*lynn
ace
cute .. you have a very original and cool rainbow calendar
March 13th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Say hello from me to wilfred from me. I`m please to meet him (again) .
March 13th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Cute - and like the way you composed your shot
March 13th, 2021
